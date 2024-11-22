Sannapureddy takes charge as RTC regional chairman

Nellore: BJP senior leader and Kisan Morcha national vice-president Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy has assumed charge as the chairman of Nellore Zonal APSRTC here on Thursday.

For the first time, BJP has secured such nominated post despite having electoral alliance twice with TDP earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Reddy assured that he will strive to develop the RTC in Nellore zone by bringing the issues to the government’s notice. Stating that there are number of remote villages in the zone without bus facility, making all sections of people, especially students, farmers and employees to face severe problem in reaching their destination, the BJP leader said that he will give top priority for operating busses to such remote villages in the interest of people.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao disclosed that the government has intensified efforts to provide free travelling facility to women in APSRTC buses very soon. He informed it was also decided to fullfil as many as 7,000 vacant posts in various disciplines very soon. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, BJP leaders P Surendra Reddy, Midathala Ramesh and others congratulated Suresh Reddy for securing APSRTC Nellore Zonal Chairman post.