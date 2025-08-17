Sardar Gouthu Latchanna birth anniv observed

Nandyal: The birth anniversary of Dr Sardar Gouthu Latchanna, noted freedom fighter, champion of peasant movements, and leader of the weaker sections, was observed with solemnity at the Nandyal District Police Office on Saturday. Acting on the instructions of District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, officers and staff paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Latchanna and honoured his memory. On the occasion, police officials recalled the pivotal role played by Dr Latchanna during the national freedom struggle in Srikakulam district. They described him as a guiding force for the people, who consistently stood on the side of farmers, workers, and the underprivileged. His relentless fight not only for the country’s independence but also for the welfare of agrarian and marginalized communities was hailed as exemplary and inspiring.

The officers further noted that Dr Latchanna, deeply influenced by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, actively participated in several movements, faced imprisonment, and later served as an honest statesman. His repeated elections to the Lok Sabha were cited as testimony to the trust and respect he commanded among the people.

Special Branch Inspectors Mohan Reddy and Surya Mouli, PGRS Inspector Lakshmaiah, Reserve Inspectors Manjunath and Suresh Babu, Reserve Sub-Inspectors, district police office staff, and AR personnel were present.