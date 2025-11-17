Sarod maestros felicitated at ‘strings for peace’ concert

Puttaparthi: As part of the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Birth Celebrations, the renowned sarod virtuosos Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Bangash were felicitated on Sunday after their spellbinding performance at the “Strings for Peace” musical evening.

The artists were honoured by RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, along with Nimish Pandya, All-India President of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations.

The event marked a significant cultural highlight of the centenary celebrations, bringing together devotees, music lovers and distinguished guests in Prasanthi Nilayam.