Sathya Sai Seva Trust praised for free meal service

Highlights
Local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao has pledged complete support to the Sathya Sai Annadana Kendra that provides meals for patient attendants at the Government General Hospital in Ongole.
He inaugurated the new steam cooking equipment at the free dining hall operated by the Sathya Sai Seva Trust at GGH-Ongole.
He inaugurated the new steam cooking equipment at the free dining hall operated by the Sathya Sai Seva Trust at GGH-Ongole.
He commended the organisers for providing meals to hundreds of people daily.
He appreciated that Sathya Sai volunteers exemplify the principle that ‘Service to humanity is service to God.’
The hospital Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, Principal Dr Edukondala Rao, CSRMO Dr Madhavi Latha, Dr Chenchaiah, and programme coordinator Murthy, and others participated in the programme.
