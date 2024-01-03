Satyasai district TDP president Parthasarathy arranges food for Ayyappa devotees

In the presence of Ayyappa Swamis in Parigi mandal center of Penukonda Constituency, Roddham Nazir provided food to Ayyappa devotees. This program was initiated by Satya Sai District Telugu Desam Party President, Penukonda Assembly Incharge Mr. B.K. Parthasarathy, his son-in-law Shasibhushan and son Sai Kalyan. Convener of Parigi Mandal served in this program.

T. Lakshmireddy, Somandepalli Convener Siddalingappa General Secretary Narasimhulu Ex-Vice MPP Chaudappa State Minority Secretary Hujur Bhai District Telugu Youth Secretary Javed, District TNTUC District Vice President Kumar District Minority Secretary Ameer, Cluster Incharge Anand Ex-MPTC Kannappa Parigi Village Committee President Suresh, Auto Ramanji, etc. Family members of Telugu Desam Party participated.

Delete Edit



