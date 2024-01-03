  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Satyasai district TDP president Parthasarathy arranges food for Ayyappa devotees

Satyasai district TDP president Parthasarathy arranges food for Ayyappa devotees
x
Highlights

In the presence of Ayyappa Swamis in Parigi mandal center of Penukonda Constituency, Roddham Nazir provided food to Ayyappa devotees.

In the presence of Ayyappa Swamis in Parigi mandal center of Penukonda Constituency, Roddham Nazir provided food to Ayyappa devotees. This program was initiated by Satya Sai District Telugu Desam Party President, Penukonda Assembly Incharge Mr. B.K. Parthasarathy, his son-in-law Shasibhushan and son Sai Kalyan. Convener of Parigi Mandal served in this program.

T. Lakshmireddy, Somandepalli Convener Siddalingappa General Secretary Narasimhulu Ex-Vice MPP Chaudappa State Minority Secretary Hujur Bhai District Telugu Youth Secretary Javed, District TNTUC District Vice President Kumar District Minority Secretary Ameer, Cluster Incharge Anand Ex-MPTC Kannappa Parigi Village Committee President Suresh, Auto Ramanji, etc. Family members of Telugu Desam Party participated.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X