SBI distributes SSC study material to students

State Bank of India (SBI) Deputy General Manager (DGM) Lekha Memon called upon the girl students to pursue higher education as an educated person is well regarded in the society. On the eve of International Women's Day to be observed on March 8, she along with other bank staff visited B Camp Government Girls High School and donated examination study material to the class X students on Wednesday. Later speaking on the occasion, Lekha Memon said that women should have financial independence.





Independence would come only through good education and career. She said class X was the base for higher education and wished all the best to students appearing for exams and advised them to concentrate more on education rather than spending time on mobile phones. Every student should nurture good discipline. They should be humble towards their parents besides being humble to teachers, friends, elderly persons and others. The girl students should improve confidence that they can do anything and believe that nothing is impossible. They should not neglect or ignore the opportunity that comes their way.





Nothing was impossible when you are confident and determined to achieve, said Lekha Menon. School headmaster C S Lakshmi Narayana said that the school has a total strength of 382 students. Of them 87 students are from class X. He said the teachers were making all efforts to impart quality education to the students. Expressing confidence, Lakshmi Narayana said that their students will come out with a great pass percentage in the class X exams. Assistant General Managers (AGMs) Murali Naik, Srinivas, KSR Murthy, CVR Murthy, CMHR and other staff members of Administrative Office of Kurnool besides the teachers and students participated.



