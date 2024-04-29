Assurances given by TDP-- Govinda..Govinda..'

Anakapalli: The roadshow of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held in Anakapalli district on Monday was laced with 'Govinda Govinda'.

Reading out unfulfilled promises made by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in 2014 at Kothuru junction in Anakapalli district, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering as part of 'Memu Siddham' election campaign and raised 'Govinda Govinda' slogan pointing out at each failure of the previous government. The frequent chanting of 'Govinda Govinda' gave an impression of being at a pilgrim centre in Tirupati rather than in Anakapalli.

The Chief Minister reiterated that not to repose trust in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as he is coming up with another set of false promises. "Naidu is like a venomous snake. The alliance candidates are teaming together not to serve the people but to loot the assets of Andhra Pradesh and share among them. The existing welfare schemes will continue to be enforced only when the YSRCP government comes to power," Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear.

More than electing the MPs and MLAs, the ensuing general elections will decide the future of AP's people. Every household is being benefited by the YSRCP government and hence there is no short of 175 out of 175 in the 2024 polls, the Chief Minister expressed confidence.

With the alliance party candidates reaching to people with a set of lies to share and money to distribute, the Chief Minister cautioned voters to accept whatever the alliance candidates offer to them but vote YSRCP to power. "Even the money they (alliance party candidates) are distributing were once looted from the people of AP," the Chief Minister pointed out.