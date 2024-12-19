Live
Just In
SBI donates Bolero vehicle to Andhra Kesari University
Ongole : State Bank of India’s Amaravati Circle General Manager Shailesh Kumar inaugurating a new branch of the bank at Bhagyanagar here on Wednesday, emphasised the bank’s commitment to providing superior and quality services to account holders.
Speaking at the ceremony attended by Guntur Administrative Office Deputy General Manager Krishna Kumar B Prabhu, Ongole Regional Manager S Gunneswara Rao, and Andhra Kesari University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof DVR Murthy, the General Manager high-lighted the bank’s strategic objective of bringing services closer to customers by establishing the new branch in the Bhagyanagar area.
As part of the corporate social responsibility initiative, Shailesh Kumar donated a Bolero ve-hicle to Andhra Kesari University during a special evening programme. The vehicle keys were formally handed over to the vice-chancellor in the presence of senior bank officials.
RACPC Assistant General Manager PT Venkatrao, Bhagaynagar branch manager Ch Sriniva-sa Rao, chief managers K Harati, LVV Nageswara Rao and Vedam Rajesh Babu, HR Manager ANVS Nalinikanth, ROB Supervising Channel Manager K Janakiramaiah, other bank officials, representatives from various SBI employee associations also participated.