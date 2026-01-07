Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani hints big changes in 2026, sparks pregnancy rumours

Mumbai: Popular television actress Avika Gor, who recently married her long-term beau Milind Chandwani, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she shared in her latest vlog that there will be a big change in their lives in 2026.

Reflecting on an amazing 2025, full of new beginnings, the 'Balika Vadhu' actress claimed that 2026 will bring some big changes for them, something they are extremely excited for.

Pitching in, Milind shared, "A change which we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But this is a huge and amazing change."

When Avika asked him, "Are you nervous?", Milind replied, saying that he is excited. However, he did admit that he is a little nervous.

"It is important for a person to be a little nervous in life," he added.

Avika promised to share this exciting update with their YouTube family soon.

The latest statement from Avika and Milind has led some of the cybercitizens to believe that the couple might be expecting their first child.

One of them even wrote, "baby coming" in the comment section of the vlog.

Avika tied the knot with Milind in a grand ceremony on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

Talking about tying the knot on National television, Avika stated,

“When we decided to do this, we were very aware that there would be criticism—we weren’t surprised by that at all. But I’ve been making unconventional choices since a young age, including when I started working and even when I got married. There were always people who didn’t agree with what I was doing. Still, I’ve always believed in carving my own path.”

Calling the wedding just another chapter in their journey, she added, “I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy. It takes a lot to handle criticism and still keep going with what you believe in. That’s the reason I’m here today.”



