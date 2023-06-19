SBI donates vehicles worth Rs 40L to Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): State Bank of India, Amaravati circle has donated Rs 40 lakh worth JCB and 14-seat battery operated electric vehicles to Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Devastanam on Sunday.

SBI Chief General Manager Naveen Chandra Jha donated the vehicles to the temple authorities. Speaking on the occasion, the CGM said that the battery-operated vehicle will be used for carrying senior citizen pilgrims from the temple to Annadana counters and bus pick up points in the temple town. Similarly, the JCB would be used for temple development activities. He further said the bank was extending full support for providing drinking water through digging borewells with the hand pumps at the tribal villages in the remote forest areas. The CGM said that the SBI has adopted 1,200 TB patients under “PM TB Mukt Bharat Abiyan” programme and providing nutritious food during their treatment period. Later he along with the bank staff flagged off the vehicles. Prior to flagging off the vehicles, the temple Archakas and authorities performed prayers to the new vehicles.

Deputy General Manager (DGM) Lekha Menon, Tejomurtula Srinivas, G Kesav Goud, Rama Krishna and executive engineer of Srisailam temple were present.