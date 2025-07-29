  • Menu
SBI extends Rs 1 cr insurance aid to late ASI’s family

SBI extends Rs 1 cr insurance aid to late ASI’s family
Tirupati: In a heartfelt gesture, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday handed over an accidental death insurance cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of late ASI Y Guruswamy, who tragically lost his life in a road accident while on duty near Appalayagunta on March 12 this year.

The claim was processed under the Police Salary Package (PSP) scheme, with key support from SBI Yerpedu branch manager Girija and Police Association president Somashekar Reddy.

District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, along with SBI Regional Manager Venkateswara Rao, presented the cheque to Y Chittemma, the late officer’s wife. The SP lauded SI Dharmareddy for his investigation efforts and appreciated Somashekar Reddy for his support to the bereaved family.

