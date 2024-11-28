SBI hosts townhall meeting in Tirupati

Live
Highlights
SBI Regional Business Office, Tirupati, conducted a townhall meeting on Tuesday, attended by 84 customers.
Tirupati : SBI Regional Business Office, Tirupati, conducted a townhall meeting on Tuesday, attended by 84 customers. Regional Manager S Venkateswara Rao and RBO CMs/Digital Officer addressed the gathering, focusing on raising awareness about digital frauds and cybercrimes through a detailed PPT presentation.
The session concluded successfully, with all customer queries resolved during an open house feedback session. Participants appreciated the initiative and requested similar programmes to be conducted in future to enhance digital safety awareness.
