SBI organises blood donation camp

Ongole: The officers, staff, and customers of the State Bank of India at the Regional Office in Ongole conducted a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society on Friday, as part of the nationwide drives commemorating SBI’s 70th anniversary.

The SBI’s RM, Vellanki Srinivasa Rao participated in the camp as a chief guest and donated blood along with the other volunteers. He said that blood donation can save countless lives. He emphasised that SBI actively participates in social welfare activities alongside commercial operations. He commended the hundred-plus employees, account holders, and volunteers who contributed to the blood donation drive.

He explained that the programme was organised with the dual purpose of educating the public about the life-saving importance of blood donation and demonstrating the bank’s commitment to social responsibility.

SBI Chief Managers Vedam Rajesh Babu and K Ramarao, RBO HR Manager JNVS Nalinikant, SBI Officers Association Treasurer Adinarayana, Deputy Regional Secretary V Srinivasarao, Zonal Secretary Ch Srinivasarao, Award Employees Union Vice-President VSR Sudhakar Rao, Zonal Secretary P Venkata Reddy, and bank officers PB Chandrasekar, K Janakiramaiah, K Rajasekar Reddy, and others participated in the programme.