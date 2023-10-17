SC and AP High Court to hear Naidu's petitions in skill development cases today

A crucial hearing was scheduled in Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court today in the petitions filed against TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. The AP High Court was set to conduct key arguments on Chandrababu's bail petition in the skill case.



Previously, his bail petition in the skill case had been dismissed by the Vijayawada ACB Court, prompting his lawyers to approach the High Court. The ACB court was also expected hear the petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers seeking health report.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court was scheduled to hold the final hearing on Chandrababu's Quash Petition. Additionally, the Supreme Court would hear Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in the AP Fiber Net case.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court would conduct a hearing on the anticipatory bail petition in the IRR alignment case on Wednesday.