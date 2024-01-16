SC refers Naidu's quash petition to three-member bench as two-member bench gave two opinions

Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the case pertaining to skill development against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to three three-member bench as the present two member bench gave different opinions. While one view was section 17A would be applicable, the other judge felt it was not applicable. Hence, it has now been referred to a 3 member bench.

In the verdicts announced, Justice Aniruddha Bose ruled that section 17-A of the Anti-Corruption applies to Chandrababu in the skill case. In contrast, Justice Bela M. Trivedi ruled that 17-A is not applicable.

Justice Bose said that the permission of the Governor should have been taken before the trial; however, he clarified that the remand order imposed on Chandrababu cannot be struck down. An order of remand does not become null and void just because it is not allowed.