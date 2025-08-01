Live
SC cancels former AP CID chief Sanjay’s anticipatory bail
Gives him three weeks time to surrender to the authorities in a case related to misappropriation of funds in fire dept
Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the anticipatory bail granted to N Sanjay, former Andhra Pradesh CID chief, overturning the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s earlier order. The court granted Sanjay three weeks to surrender and stated that the investigating agency could file a petition for his custody in the magistrate’s court, while Sanjay could seek bail from the same court.
The state government had registered an FIR against Sanjay in a corruption case linked to the fire department. The state challenged the High Court’s anticipatory bail order in the Supreme Court.
After extensive arguments, a bench comprising Justices Amanutulla and S V N Bhatti delivered the verdict. The bench expressed dismay at the High Court’s 49-page order granting bail, remarking that it appeared as if the trial had been concluded at the bail stage. The court questioned the feasibility of 350 people attending every awareness session, as claimed, and criticised how senior officials could act arbitrarily without proper oversight.