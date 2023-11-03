SC hears Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition, serves notices to CBI in DA case

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court has issued notices to CBI in the disproportionate assets case of YS Jagan. During a hearing on MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition in the Supreme Court, the bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti questioned the delay in assets case and ordered the CBI to provide reasons for the delay. The next hearing has been postponed to January, and notices have been issued to all the respondents involved in the case.

Regarding MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition to shift the trial of cases to another state, the Supreme Court raised questions about his involvement in the matter. The court asked why MP Raghurama filed the petition when he was neither the complainant nor the victim.

Raghurama's lawyer argued that he can file a petition even if he is not the complainant, but the court questioned why a third party filed the petition. When asked if Raghurama was related to the opposition party, his lawyer informed the court that Raghurama is also a YSRCP MP.



