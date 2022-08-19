SC panel slams harassment of weaker sections by cops

Tirupati: State SC Commission chairman Victor Prasad slammed the police for their highhandedness against the weaker section in the state.

Victor Prasad, who was here after receiving a complaint from the family members of Indrasenaiah (50) who was allegedly beaten brutally by the police leading to his death while undergoing treatment in Ruia hospital, visited TR Kandriga SC Colony in Puttur mandal on Thursday.

Indrasenaiah's family members explained to the chairman that first they paid Rs 10, 000 to the police and got him released and again they demanded Rs 40, 000.

When the family failed to pay the amount demanded, they said the police took him into custody where he was allegedly beaten black and blue resulting in his death.

The family members along with the other Dalits who attended the meet bitterly complained to Victor Prasad about the functioning of police and their vindictiveness against the Dalits.

After talking to family of Indrasenaiah, the SC Commission chairman said the police were harassing the weaker sections under the pretext of illegal brewing of arrack.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the higher officials of the police department who failed to turn up for their meeting with the victim's family where only lower rung officials attended.

Assuring justice to the victim's family by taking the issue to the Chief Minister's notice, he said that if Puttur SI Nagaraju proved guilty, he will be punished according to law.

District SC welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, thasildar Subramanyam, assistant social welfare officer Srinivasulu, Renigunta DSP Ramachandra, Special Enforcement Bureau officer Eswaraiah and others were present.