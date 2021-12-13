School bus driver dies of a heart attack while driving in Vijayawada

A school bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving the bus and collapsed and died on the steering wheel at the busy Benz circle in the city on Monday morning. The bus belongs to Nalanda Educational Institutions and the driver was identified as Sambaiah.

Sambaiah after suffering a severe heart attack took the bus on the side of the road before he collapsed on the steering wheel.

The police who noticed the incident swung into action. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were no students aboard the bus at the time of the mishap leaving everyone heave a sigh of relief.