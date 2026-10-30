School bus overturns in NTR district, driver, two students injured

A school bus lost control and overturned this morning (Friday) on Pinapaka Road in G. Konduru mandal of the NTR district. The driver and two students sustained injuries, while the remaining students escaped unharmed. It is reported that there were 16 students on board the bus at the time of the accident. Upon the bus overturning, alert villagers rushed to the scene and safely pulled the children out. Two students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The injured driver and students were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. The students have been identified as residents of Chevuturu and Atkuru villages. Police arrived at the scene promptly upon receiving the information and gathered details. As there was no loss of life, the school management and the parents of the students breathed a sigh of relief.