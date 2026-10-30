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Telangana Congress leaders Head to Delhi for INDIA block rally

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Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, head to Delhi for the INDIA bloc’s “Save the Vote, Save the Nation” rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Telangana Congress leaders leave to Delhi for INDIA block rally
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Telangana Congress leaders leave to Delhi for INDIA block rally

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The INDIA bloc will hold a rally titled “Save the Vote, Save the Nation” (“Vote Bachao – Desh Bachao”) at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, 1 November, from 10am to 5pm. Delhi Police have granted permission for the event.

Congress leaders from Telangana left for Delhi on Friday. The delegation includes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other party representatives.

The party has arranged more than 100 special sleeper buses to transport thousands of workers from Telangana to the rally. It had earlier sought special trains to carry around 10,000 to 15,000 people, but the South Central Railway denied permission at the last minute.

In protest, Goud, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and hundreds of party workers demonstrated at Secunderabad railway station. Police detained them.

The Congress says the “Chalo Delhi” rally will oppose central government policies, including alleged irregularities in the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls and the unauthorised deletion of voters’ names.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Telangana Congress leadersINDIA bloc rallyRevanth Reddy Delhi visitSave the Vote Save the NationChalo Delhi rally
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