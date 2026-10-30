Seethakka launches Rs 99 lakh development works in Venkatapur

Warangal: Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka inaugurated cement concrete (CC) roads and drainage works worth Rs 99 lakh at Venkatapur mandal headquarters on Thursday.

The works include CC roads worth Rs 54 lakh under CRR Plain funds for 2025–26 and drainage facilities costing Rs 45 lakh under CRR SC Sub-Plan funds for 2024–25. Addressing the gathering, Seethakka said the government was committed to comprehensive village development and fulfilling promises made to residents. She added that roads, drainage and drinking water facilities were being prioritised based on local needs.

Expressing concern over inadequate rainfall, she urged farmers, agricultural labourers and women to conserve water and use available resources judiciously.

Earlier, she attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Venkatapur PACS committee and congratulated chairman Srinivas and its members. Library Organisation chairman Banotu Ravichander, officials and public representatives attended.