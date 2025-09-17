Schoolgirl suffers skull fracture after assault by teacher

Punganur (Chittoor district): Anincident of Class VI girl being hospitalised with a skull fracture allegedly caused by her teacher triggered uproar in Punganur town. The incident, which occurred on September 10 at Bhashyam School in Punganur, came to light only now when the child’s parents approached the police.

The 11-year-old victim, identified as P Satvika Nagasree, is the daughter of Hari and Vijetha. According to police, she was assaulted by her Hindi teacher, Salim Basha, who is accused of striking her on the head with a school bag as punishment for alleged indiscipline in the classroom.

Initially, the family did not perceive the matter as serious. Vijetha, who works at the same school, assumed her daughter’s discomfort was the result of ordinary discipline. However, Satvika’s condition worsened, as she developed persistent headaches and was unable to attend school for three days.

Alarmed, her parents took her to a private hospital in Punganur. Doctors, suspecting serious internal injury, referred her to Bnegaluru for further evaluation. Medical scans there confirmed a skull fracture, prompting urgent treatment by specialists.

With medical evidence in hand, Vijetha and her relatives lodged a complaint with the police late on Monday. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against both the teacher and the school management. Investigations are now underway.

The revelation has sparked widespread anger among parents and residents, who are demanding accountability from schools and stricter safeguards to protect children from such incidents. Community members insist that strong action be taken against those found guilty to prevent recurrence.