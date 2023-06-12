Live
Schools reopen across Andhra Pradesh
However, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report of prevailing heatwave for the next five days, the State government has ordered all schools to function half-day till June 17
Amaravati: The schools including both government and private institutions has reopened for the academic year 2023-24 on Monday. However, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report of prevailing heatwave for the next five days, the State government has ordered all schools to function half-day till June 17.
Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education has issued ordered saying starting June 12, schools will function for half-day and the reduced school timings will be from 7.30 am to 11.30 am,
As per the order, students will be served Ragi Java between 8.30 am to 9 am in all government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) will be served from 11.30 am to 12 pm.
