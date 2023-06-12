Schools reopen across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The schools including both government and private institutions has reopened for the academic year 2023-24 on Monday. However, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report of prevailing heatwave for the next five days, the State government has ordered all schools to function half-day till June 17.



Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education has issued ordered saying starting June 12, schools will function for half-day and the reduced school timings will be from 7.30 am to 11.30 am,



As per the order, students will be served Ragi Java between 8.30 am to 9 am in all government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) will be served from 11.30 am to 12 pm.

