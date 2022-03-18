SCR allocates special trains through AP from Secunderabad to Rameswaram

The Railway Division Senior DCM Narendra Varma said on Thursday that several trains have been allotted for Secunderabad-Rameshwaram-Secunderabad via Guntur division under the South Central Railway Guntur Railway Division.



According to the the allotment, the Secunderabad-Rameshwaram (07685) special train will run on March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26 dates respectively while Rameshwaram – Secunderabad (07686) special train will leave Rameshwaram on March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 12, 29, 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 dates.

South Central Railway officials have announced that a temporary additional AC chair car coach will be added to the Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express train as part of measures to reduce the waiting list passenger congestion. The Guntur-Visakhapatnam (17239/17240) train will run from March 19 to April 2 with an additional AC coach.