SCR cancels several trains through Telugu states from July 17 to 23

The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains in the Telugu states in Vijayawada, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad divisions. due to the maintenance works besides some trains being partially cancelled or diverted from the 16th to the 23rd of this month.



The following trains Vijayawada-Bitragunta (train no. 07978) from the 16th to the 22nd, Bitragunta-Vijayawada (07977), Bitragunta-MGR Chennai Central (17237), Chennai Central-Bitragunta (17238), Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam (07466), Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry (07467), Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam (17267), Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam (22702), Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada (22701), Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port (17268), Vijayawada-Guduru (07500) from the 17th to the 23rd, Guduru-Vijayawada (07458) from the 18th to the 24th

The trains Narsapur-Guntur (17282)

- Guntur-Narsapur (17281) have been partially cancelled between Vijayawada and Guntur from the 17th to the 23rd:

Furthermore, the trains Dhanbad-Alleppi (13351) on the 18th, 21st, and 22nd, Hatia-Bangalore (12835) on the 18th, Tata-Bangalore (12889) on the 21st, Hatia-Bangalore (18637) on the 22nd will be diverted through Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, Vijayawada will be

The South Central Railway has also clarified that several trains are cancelled from the 17th to the 23rd due to works in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions.