SCR felicitates staff for cleanliness efforts

Vijayawada: As part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised a Commendation Ceremony on Tuesday to honour officers and staff for their outstanding contributions toward maintaining cleanliness and promoting awareness across the division.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya was the chief guest at the ceremony held at the DRM’s Conference Hall. He presented Commendation Certificates and Mementoes to the awardees for their exemplary service during Swachhta Hi Seva and Swachhata Pakhwada 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Sonakiya praised the dedicated efforts of the officers and staff who went beyond their regular duties to ensure sustained cleanliness at railway stations, colonies, and offices. Emphasising that cleanliness should become a habit and collective responsibility, he urged all railway employees to integrate the principles of “Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat” into their daily routines rather than treating it as a periodic campaign.

PE Edwin, ADRM (Infrastructure), along with branch officers and staff from various departments, attended the ceremony.