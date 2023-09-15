SCR GM urged to develop Rajahmundry railway station

Vijayawada: General Manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain accompanied by Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Patil and other senior officials undertook inspection of Rajahmundry railway station on Thursday.

Arun Kumar Jain inspected the crew control office at Rajahmundry station and reviewed the working of the crew booking lobby.

He checked the crew management system where loco pilots and guards are booked for duty. He laid emphasis on providing adequate rest before the running staff are booked for duty and instructed to ensure that the crew links are efficiently devised so as to ensure adequate rest for the staff, while ensuring proper efficient deployment of running staff for duty.

He also interacted with the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and enquired about the working system and complications, if any. He also reviewed the facilities provided to loco staff and interacted with the loco pilots.

The General Manager conducted a detailed inspection of Rajahmundry Railway station, wherein he reviewed the passenger amenities and facilities available at the station like multipurpose stalls, One Station One Product stall and automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs). He inspected the circulating area of the station and visited the upcoming Rail coach Restaurant.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat, Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and other people’s representatives met the General Manager and submitted representations at Rajahmundry station during inspection. Later, the General Manager carried out a rear window inspection between Rajahmundry and Vijayawada section, wherein he examined the safety aspects of tracks and signalling system.