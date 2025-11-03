Live
Screening of ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’ on Nov 7
Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), will screen the Telugu film ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’.
The screening of the movie will be followed by an interactive session with the film director Ram Jagdeesh on November 7 (Friday) at Visakhapatnam Public Library at 9.15 am.
The film revolves around a gripping courtroom drama, including misuse of POCSO Act and fight for justice. Film director Ram Jagadeesh is a native of Visakhapatnam and he did his diploma in Government Institute of Chemical Engineering.
Members of VFS appealed to film buffs to participate in the film-screening programme and interactive session with the movie director. Further details can be accessed by contacting 9032477463.