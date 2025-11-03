  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Screening of ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’ on Nov 7

Screening of ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’ on Nov 7
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), will screen the Telugu film ‘Court: State Vs...

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), will screen the Telugu film ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’.

The screening of the movie will be followed by an interactive session with the film director Ram Jagdeesh on November 7 (Friday) at Visakhapatnam Public Library at 9.15 am.

The film revolves around a gripping courtroom drama, including misuse of POCSO Act and fight for justice. Film director Ram Jagadeesh is a native of Visakhapatnam and he did his diploma in Government Institute of Chemical Engineering.

Members of VFS appealed to film buffs to participate in the film-screening programme and interactive session with the movie director. Further details can be accessed by contacting 9032477463.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick