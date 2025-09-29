Sea of devotees witnesses Garuda Vahana Seva

Tirupati: Tirumala witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Sunday as thousands gathered to witness the Garuda Vahana Seva, one of the most significant events of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara. The spectacle, featuring Lord Malayappa Swamy majestically seated on the golden Garuda Vahana, drew pilgrims from across the country, reinforcing Tirumala’s status as a premier spiritual destination.

By noon, the four Mada streets surrounding the hill shrine were packed wall-to-wall with worshippers. Many had arrived a day earlier to secure the best vantage points for the grand procession. While the two-wheelers were not allowed on the ghat road from the morning itself, police imposed curbs on four-wheelers as well from noon as the parking lots in Tirumala exceeded their capacity.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of devotees, distributing food, water, and buttermilk throughout the day. The combined efforts of TTD staff, police personnel, and Srivari Seva volunteers helped maintain order despite the overwhelming turnout. Garuda Seva began at 6.30 pm amid resounding chants of ‘Govinda, Govinda’ echoing through the hills. Lord Malayappa Swamy emerged from the sanctum, adorned with dazzling ornaments which include the Makara Kanti, Lakshmi Kasula Haram, and a diamond-studded golden crown.

The deity’s resplendent appearance, illuminated under bright arc lights, left devotees awestruck, with many offering camphor and prayers from tightly packed galleries.

To handle the massive crowd, police forces, ambulances, and paramedical teams were deployed at key junctions. Senior officials, including TTD EO AK Singhal, JEO V Veerabrahmam, CV&SO KV Murali Krishna, and District SP L Subbarayudu, personally supervised the arrangements and interacted with devotees.

SP Subbarayudu also issued special instructions to his personnel, directing them to remain vigilant in congested areas and ensure that no devotee faced difficulties. He stressed the need to swiftly assist children and elderly people who might get separated from their families by guiding them to designated police helpline centres.

Police were also tasked with regulating traffic smoothly, particularly at major intersections and along the outer ring road, where surveillance was strengthened with CCTV monitoring. Authorities appealed to devotees to experience the Garuda Vahana Seva peacefully, avoid overcrowding or jostling, and take precautions to stay with their families. Parents were advised to geo-tag children with ID bands, while those with health concerns were urged not to linger in heavily crowded areas. Despite the huge turnout, the elaborate measures by TTD and police ensured that the evening’s divine spectacle unfolded smoothly, leaving devotees with a memorable spiritual experience.