SEB, STF officials carry out checks at border check posts
Srikakulam: Team of officials and staff of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Special Task Force (STF) screened each and every spot on Andhra-Odisha border on Thursday. The teams led by assistant excise superintendent (AES) of SEB, P Papa Rao. conducted surprise inspections at Atchyuthapuram, Vasundhara check posts situated between Parlakimidi, Pathapatnam and Meliaputti in Andhra and Odisha states.
“To prevent illegal shifting of liquor and cash ahead of elections, we have been maintaining strict vigil at all interstate boarder area check posts basing on directions of SEB commissioner Ravi Prakash and deputy commissioner P Sridevi,” the AES explained. He said they are also creating awareness among people to cooperate with the SEB and STF officials to prevent illegal activities in the wake of elections.