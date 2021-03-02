SEC will take stringent action against election rules violators: warned Commissioner Girisha

Tirupati: MCT Commissioner and Additional Election Authority PS Girisha warned all the political party representatives in all party meeting on Tuesday that the Election Commission will take stringent action against the election rules violators during the present municipal polls. Commissioner held an urgent all political party meeting in municipal corporation office and received feedback from all political parties over electioneering in Tirupati corporation elections. In this connection Girisha stressed that during the election campaign SEC would allow only five persons for campaign including candidates. If any candidate violates these rules, the commission can take appropriate action against the candidate. " Video cameras surveillance will continue till the election results announcement. Moreover additional police forces would be deployed in sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations in the city which the places already had election clashes track record in past", the commissioner said.

He called upon all political parties leaders as well as candidates who fray during elections to bring the issues time to time to election officials through toll free number 8297766789/8297378789 and police control room number 100.

Further he asked all the political parties to extend their cooperation for conducting municipal elections in a peaceful and smooth manner. He told after 14 years elections to be held for municipal corporation of Tirupati.

He mentioned that the election commission has set up 13 centres to file the nominations by the candidates and 13 ROs and 26 AROs were appointed to conduct elections in a free and fair manner. For this MCT has conducted election training to the officers concerned.

Commissioner warned all the candidates that if anyone was caught by distributing the money and other election sops to voters, the police would take criminal action against them.

He assured that voter slips will be distributed in a transparent manner without scoping any allegations. Commissioner claimed that urban local body officials set up election material distribution and counting centres at SV Arts College.

YSRCP, TDP, Janasena, CPM, CPI and BJP parties leaders took part in the all parties meeting. Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy, ASP Supraja and other election officials were present.