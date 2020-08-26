Section 144 (5) imposed in rain-hit Devipatnam mandal

Kakinada: Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector and ITDA Project Officer CV Praveen Aditya has imposed section 144 (5) in Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district. The general public should abstain from movement in view of the increasing flood situation to prevent danger to human life.



Aditya said that in view of the incessant rains for the last few days, heavy flooding from the streams continue to cause flood havoc in Devipatnam mandal as tens of villages lay marooned. Devipatnam mandal is the worst hit as 20 villages in the mandal were fully marooned besides road connectivity, power supply to those villages too has been cut off.