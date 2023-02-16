Secure people's mandate on capital issue: CPI

Vijayawada: CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that the YSRCP government should secure people's mandate to establish Vizag as the executive capital of the State.

He said the YSRCP should go to the Assembly polls on the issue and if it registers victory, it can go ahead with its decision.

It is reported that Minister of Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy made key comments on AP capital on Tuesday at Bengaluru.

During the meeting, Buggana asserted that Visakhapatnam remains to be the only capital of the State while a principal bench of AP High will be set up in Kurnool. The Finance Minister also said that one session of Assembly per year would be held in Guntur.

Reacting on Buggana comments on Wednesday, CPI State secretary Ramakrishna complimented Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for disclosing their "secret policies" over the matter of setting up three capitals at least now.

In a press release here, he said that due to this, the YSRCP's drama which has been playing for the past four years over the three capitals has come to light, he added. He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been hatching a conspiracy on the issue of capital Amaravati ever since he was voted to power.

The CPI State secretary further criticised the Chief Minister for his "failure" to respect event the verdicts of courts.