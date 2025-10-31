Security arrangements in place ahead of CM visit

Kadiri: In view of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s upcoming visit to Pedannavaripalli village of Talupula mandal in Kadiri constituency on November 1 (Saturday) to participate in the NTR Bharosa Pensions Distribution Programme, district officials on Thursday inspected the preparatory arrangements.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad along with Kadiri MLA Kandi Kunta Venkat Prasad and District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar visited the venue at Pedannavaripalli to review the security and logistical arrangements.

During the inspection, the officials examined the helipad area, beneficiaries’ residences, and other key locations where the Chief Minister’s programme will take place. They instructed officials from all departments to work in coordination to ensure flawless arrangements for the visit. SP Satish Kumar directed the local police to ensure comprehensive bandobast at the helipad, beneficiaries’ colony, and parking areas. He also issued instructions on traffic regulation, vehicle movement control, and crowd management during the Chief Minister’s visit.

The SP emphasized the need for meticulous planning to maintain order and security throughout the Chief Minister’s route and event venue. District joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj, Revenue Officers Suvarna and Sharma, DSP Siva Narayana Swamy, SB CI Venkateswarlu, officials from various departments, and local police personnel participated in the inspection.