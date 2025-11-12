Security checks up across SCR station after Delhi blast

Vijayawada: In the wake of the blast near Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi, 2025, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have stepped up security measures across all major railway stations under the South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property.Jointteams of RPF, GRP, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) along with Dog Squads conducted extensive checks at key stations including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Kurnool, Nizamabad, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Guntur, Nanded, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Anti-sabotage inspections were carried out at platforms, waiting halls, circulating areas, cloak rooms, parking zones, and onboard trains.

The checks included intensive passenger frisking, baggage screening using Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs), and random searches within station premises. Dog squads were deployed at strategic points to identify any suspicious objects or substances. CCTV surveillance was strengthened across all stations, while on-duty personnel, vendors, and contractual workers were instructed to maintain high alert. Coordination with local police and law enforcement agencies was enhanced to ensure seamless security arrangements.

Passengers were urged to cooperate with security personnel during the checks and to report any unclaimed baggage or suspicious activity to RPF or railway staff. No suspicious items or activities were detected during the intensified inspections, and train operations continued without disruption. South Central Railway appealed to passengers to remain alert and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a safe travel environment. Frequent public announcements are being made at all major stations to raise awareness.