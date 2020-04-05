Security measures to be tightened in Kadapa district

Kadapa: As 23 Covid-19 cases were diagnosed, the district has been declared as red zone and the police administration has intensified security measures for effective implementation of lockdown to prevent spread of Coronavirus.



All internal borders of the district were seized, and cops in large numbers were deployed on national highways passing through the district strictly restricting the vehicular traffic on them.

People with nose masks were allowed to the market places during specified timings and physical distance is maintained by the people.

Meanwhile, 62 police personals working in Red Sanders Task Force division were allocated duties in Rajampet, Badvel, Duvvuru, Proddatur, Rayachoti, Pulivendula in the district. They were directed to work along with local police.

Superintendent of Police KNN Anburajan conducted whirlwind visit in Kadapa, Rayachoti, Sambepalle and Rajampet and instructed the people to be more responsible for effectively implementation of lockdown. " Coming days are more crucial as it will be high time to prevent transmission of coronavirus. My sincere appeal is not to move on streets unnecessarily. Whenever you notice infected persons immediately alert the police or other officials," he said.

Meanwhile, Kadapa city DSP Suryanarayana distributed rice, cooking oil and wheat, to the needy at ASR Nagar in the city on Saturday.