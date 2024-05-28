  • Menu
Security to be beefed up at counting centres

Palnadu District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar inspecting the strongroom at JNTU-K campus in Narasaraopet on Monday
Highlights

Palnadu District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar directed the officials to set up barricades on the way to counting halls from the strongroom

Narasaraopet: Palnadu District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar directed the officials to set up barricades on the way to counting halls from the strongroom. He instructed the officials to make arrangements for candidates and counting agents.

He inspected the strongroom where EVMs pertaining to Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies were kept in safe custody. He said counting of votes will be held at JNTU-K campus on June 4 and a three-tier security system will be set up at the strongroom and security will be beefed up at the JNTU-K till the completion of counting of votes.

He said counting centres were set up for seven Assembly constituencies and Lok Sabha constituency separately. He instructed the officials to set up closed circuit cameras and TVs at the counting centres.

He examined the strongroom where EVMs and postal ballot boxes were kept. Returning officers and officials of various government departments were present.

