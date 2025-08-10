Seize new opportunities and prosper, Kollu to tribals

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology, and excise Kollu Ravindra announced that the state government has allocated Rs 7,557 crore in the annual budget for the welfare of tribals. He stressed the importance of integrating tribals into the mainstream and raising awareness about their rights and development opportunities.

Ravindra was speaking as the chief guest at the International Indigenous People’s Day programme, organised by the tribal welfare department at the Meekosam Conference Hall in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

He noted that the United Nations has been observing August 9 as World Tribal Day since 1994, and under the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the event is being marked in all districts of the state.

The minister said that indigenous people across 90 countries are engaged in diverse professions and face unique challenges. The objective of celebrating this day, he emphasised, is to promote awareness, empowerment, and progress among these communities.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tribal welfare through various schemes and urged tribal leaders to encourage their people to overcome hesitation and embrace new opportunities.

Highlighting issues in remote tribal areas, Ravindra said lack of transportation and Naxal-related disturbances often affect development. He called for fresh thinking to overcome backwardness and acknowledged the historic contributions of tribals to the freedom struggle, citing their support to Alluri Sitarama Raju. He also recalled Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s provision of 7 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribes in legislative bodies and appealed to them to fully utilise government initiatives.

District SP R Gangadhar Rao stressed the need for tribals to be aware of their constitutional rights. He assured that strict legal action would be taken against any atrocities on STs and that police services are available 24/7 for their protection. District In-charge collector Geethanjali Sharma said 20 Aadhaar enrollment kits have been delivered for 100% Aadhaar coverage in ST colonies. She pointed out that the district’s Tribal Welfare Hostel, despite having 300 seats, currently accommodates only 90 students, urging greater participation in education. The programme concluded with floral tributes to tribal icons, including Ekalavya and Alluri Sitarama Raju.