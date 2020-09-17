Self-Help Group members in Kadiyam take out rally to thank CM YS Jagan

Kadiyam (East Godavari): Members of the Self-Help Groups took out a rally in Kadiyam on Wednesday, thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing the Aasara scheme aimed at empowerment of women in the State.

They took out a procession holding the images of the CM and reached to the statue of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy near Bobbili bridge and performed the Palabhishekam to the statue.

The Self-Help Group members said CM has fulfilled the promises he made to the people before the elections and rendering assistance for the development and empowerment of the women in the state.

They said many leaders came to power and gone but Jagan has committed to fulfil his promises.