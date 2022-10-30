Seminar stresses on strict compliance with traffic norms

Anantapur: Dharmavaram Arts College principal Dr Prabhakar Reddy advised vehicle drivers to be vigilant on vehicle movements on the road while driving as the faulty driving of others too can affect oneself and family.

Participating as the guest of honour in the traffic safety seminar held at the Lalitha Kala Parishat by the Association For Global Rural Alert (AGRA) here on Sunday, Dr Reddy said that those manning vehicles be it light or heavy vehicles must know the art of driving in a heavy traffic and populated areas. He said cell phone driving has become the order of the day.

Retired junior college principal Subbarao said freedom to drive should not be at the cost of others. A little mistake can be costly and fatal, he stated.

MLC graduate's constituency candidate S Krishnamurthy said rash driving and driving a vehicle in inebriated condition can prove fatal adversely affecting family. Life, he said is dearer than any consideration in life.

Sriramulu, a teacher, stressed on strictly adhering to traffic rules. One should not be complacent as the lives of many are at stake. Social worker Srinivasa Reddy spoke on reckless driving of auto-drivers. He said auto-drivers have a tendency to carry passengers overcrowded. All such mistakes will prove to be costly.

AGRA president Ashwarth presided.