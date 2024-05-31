  • Menu
Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao likely to be taken into service

Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao likely to be taken into service
If the reports are to be believed, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to induct senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV) into service.

This decision comes after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) lifted the suspension imposed by the state government on AVB besides AP High Court refuses to stay in CAT orders.

CS Jawahar Reddy, the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh expected to issue orders for the induction of AB Venkateswara Rao into service. Rao, who is set to retire today, will now continue to serve in the state government.

