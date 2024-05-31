Live
- NEWME launches 1st largest retail store in Hyd
- Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market
- Improve operation system, stop service outages: Science ministry tells Kakao
- RBI: FY25 growth forecast at 7%
- DIIs bullish on stock market, invested over Rs 2 lakh crore to date in 2024
- Adani Group back on expansion spree after robust growth, eyes $90 billion capex: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps over 400 points, L&T, M&M top gainers
- Banks have recovered Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans during 2014-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Child rights violated during poll campaigns
- Modi again praises Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao likely to be taken into service
If the reports are to be believed, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to induct senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV) into service.
This decision comes after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) lifted the suspension imposed by the state government on AVB besides AP High Court refuses to stay in CAT orders.
CS Jawahar Reddy, the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh expected to issue orders for the induction of AB Venkateswara Rao into service. Rao, who is set to retire today, will now continue to serve in the state government.
