Senior officials inspect Covid Command Center in Kakinada

Kakinada: District Covid19 Management Special Officer J Syamala Rao directed the officials to respond to complaints immediately through 104 call center and Covid-19 Command Control center and take immediate action to resolve them.

Syamala Rao, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha and Keerthi Chekuri, DRO Ch Sathibabu and others inspected Covid Command Control Center at the Collectorate hee on Sunday. Syamala Rao elicited information from the officials regarding the performance of home isolation, home quarantine, contract tracing and others.

He examined the online records and medical services provided to the victims in Covid19 hospitals in the district through CCTV footage. Syamala Rao instructed the officials to respond immediately to phone calls regarding Covid-19 tests, hospital admissions and vaccination services. He said that the containment zones should be maintained with utmost precision and full sanitation and testing process should be carried out in the respective areas. Syamala Rao suggested the officials to make special arrangements at the Covid vaccination centers in the wake of the summer heat and the spread of the virus.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to provide special kits to everyone who are in home isolation. He also said that all necessary instructions should be given to the Covid19 victims through tele-counseling. He clarified that the registration process of primary contacts details in a special app at the secretariat level should be done accurately and expeditiously.

DMHO Dr KVS. Gowreswar Rao, DIO Ch Bharat Lakshmi and others were present.

Later, the Special Officer, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy , Joint Collectors Dr. G. Lakshmisha and Keerthi Chekuri and other officials inspected the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at GGH, Kakinada.