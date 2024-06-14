Seniors disheartened over exclusion from Naidu Cabinet

Kurnool: In 2024 general elections, TDP has unfurled its flag in the undivided Kurnool district by captivating seven constituencies in Nandyal and five seats out of seven in Kurnool.

The resounding victory made senior leaders like Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy (Dhone), Bhuma Akhila Priya (Allagadda), Budda Rajasekhar Reddy (Srisailam), BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy (Yemmiganur) and Gowru Cheritha Reddy (Panyam) to have hopes of getting ministership.

But Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu giving chance to others leaving the seniors, disappointed

them, who were very much confident of getting berth in the Cabinet.

Two leaders - BC Janardhan Reddy of Banaganapalle and NMD Farooq of Nandyal were selected from Nandyal district and first-time winner TG Bharat was selected from Kurnool district.

Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy and his followers hoped of getting berth in the Cabinet based on his seniority, experience of former Union

Minister, his strong background and being the son of Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, who served as Minister in united AP State.

He also defeated YSRCP candidate and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in Dhone. Their confidence was shattered.

Sources said that it is a big blow to Kotla, Naidu should have considered Kotla instead of BV Janardhan Reddy. Similarly, Gowru Charitha Reddy has created history by defeating her strong opponent YSRCP candidate Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Panyam constituency. Triumphing over such a strong candidate also failed to fetch her Minister post.

Talks are going on that at least Naidu should have considered Charitha in women quota. Naidu gave Minister post to one each from SC, BC and ST quota. He might have done justice if he considered Charitha Reddy under OC category, sources stated.

Coming to Srisailam constituency, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy has expected a berth in Naidu’s cabinet, who is also senior and strong leader in the constituency.

He and his followers were unhappy.

Bhuma Akhila Priya won the 2024 election with incredible majority, surpassing all hurdles, and defeated opponent Gangula Bijendranath Reddy in Allagadda constituency. Turning down her for a berth in the Cabinet had greatly upset Akhila and her followers.

Last but not least, BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy of Yemmiganur constituency also hails from strong background. His father BV Mohan Reddy was a Minister.

Jaya Nageshwar Reddy reportedly has strong bond with Nara Lokesh and was confident that his name will be included in Naidu’s cabinet. But to his dismay, instead of him, Naidu has inducted TG Bharat, son of former BJP Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh.