Separate enforcement wing for town planning sought

Tirupati: The AP Town Planning Technical Association emphasised on setting up a separate enforcement wing in the municipal town planning department. The recently formed Association first state level meeting was chaired by its president K Venkateswar Rao here on Thursday. They discussed various issues relating to town planning and also the employees working in the department. Venkateswar Rao said that it has become herculean task for the employees working in the town planning department to visit all the localities in town daily to identify the unauthorised constructions, which is increasing day-by-day, to prevent the structure without approval from the town planning department.

Against the backdrop, the association passed a resolution seeking the government to consider creation of separate enforcement wing in the town planning depart, which would help to check unauthorised constructions and also ease pressure on the employees in town planning, who are overburdened with numerous works including building and layouts plan approval, prevention of illegal building and construction without plan approval in the cities and towns in the state.

The meet also adopted another resolution for promotion of ward planning secretaries in the ward secretariat as building inspectors in the municipalities. He said the Association will send two resolutions to the government for consideration. The Association, citing the large number of vacancies in the town planning department, urged the government to take steps for recruitment of staff for filling the vacancies including 450 building inspector posts lying vacant for long. Association vice president Abdul Sattar, general secretary P Mohan Babu, treasurer V Krishna and members from various districts attended.