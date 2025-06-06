Sesharao takes charge as APSSDC chief

Tadepalli: Burugupalli Sesharao, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), announced that the organisation’s primary objective is to provide employment opportunities through skill development for every eligible youth in the state, empowering them to advance confidently in society. Sesharao assumed office as chairman of APSSDC in Tadepalli on Thursday. He stated that APSSDC will work in coordination with government, industry, and academia, in line with the “Swarna Andhra @ 2047” vision.

He outlined several key initiatives, including establishing Centres of Excellence in every district, implementing special skill programmes for women and launching digital internships for rural youth. Sesharao affirmed that the vision of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the public welfare policies of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development, will guide the organisation’s performance. Under their guidance, APSSDC aims at creating employment opportunities by training youth.

He also mentioned plans to develop a special action plan to deliver skill training to every household, focusing on women, rural youth, and those distant from technology, with the goal of fostering equality. Newly appointed Chairman Sesharao received congratulations from Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, APSSDC MD and CEO G Ganesh Kumar, the executive directors, advisors, other officials, public representatives, industry partners, and prominent figures from the education sector.