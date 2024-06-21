Setting up mining college in Dhone likely to be a reality

Dhone (Nandyal district): The long pending demand of the people for the establishment of a Mining College in Dhone is likely to be fulfilled soon as constituency MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy is paying keen attention on all the pending projects.

Though there are good mineral sources in Dhone, none paid attention to set up a mining college here for the 10 years.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised to set up the college during his Independence Day speech in Kurnool in 2014. But his promise remained to statement only, making the people’ hopes of development futile. The YSRCP government, which came to power in 2019, neglected this demand during its 5-year tenure.

Now the demand is gathering momentum from all sections of people to set up a mining college in Dhone at the earliest.

In fact, Adoni, Pathikonda, Alur, Orvakal, Banaganapalle, Bethamcherla including Dhone and other mandals in Kurnool district are homes for rare minerals like Quartz, Dolomite, Feldspar, Barites, Granite, iron ore, limestone, silica and other exotic minerals, which have got high export potentiality. The town has been flourishing with mining activity with a monthly export turnover of more than Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 crore. Dhone is flourishing with Feldspar and Dolomite as it has huge export potentiality in China.

A resident of Dhone town opined that a mining college in Dhone would transform the area educationally and economically. Currently, mining engineering is only offered in Dhanbad in Bihar through a Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) along with IITs in the country, he said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy said that they are committed to fulfill the promises given to people. He said there are some technical issues to set up mining college, however, he assured that all issues would be cleared and under any cost and college will be set up in Dhone.

Apart from mining college, they are also planning to set up horticulture hub and steps are being taken in this regard, he added.

Coming down heavily on the previous YSRCP government, Kotla alleged that they have totally neglected almost all projects in the undivided Kurnool district. “Irrigation projects in the district are the most neglected ones. I will discuss pending projects with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada,” the MLA added.