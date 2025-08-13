Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon: Collector

Tirupati: The long-pending Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon, said District Collector Dr S Venkateswar.

The Collector on Tuesday held a meeting with TUDA Chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy, Joint Collector Subham Bansal and other concerned officials in the TUDA office. The farmers and plot owners of Settipalli village met the Collector and TUDA Chairman and submitted a representation.

On the occasion, the Collector said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also directed the district officials to settle the Settipalli land issue at the earliest while TUDA chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy was also giving priority for the settlement of the land issue and ensure no injustice to the famers and plot owners.

Divakar Reddy said he took up the Settipalli land issue as his first agenda and had already met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, district in-charge and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad to find a solution to the long-pending land issue.

Already the mapping and designing of the land were completed and plans are afoot to handover the lands to the beneficiaries.