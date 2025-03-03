Seven arrested in murder case

Jaggayyapet: The police on Sunday arrested seven persons including a juvenile on the charges of murdering a person and injuring another person during the Sivaratri celebrations in the town on February 27.

According to Jaggayyapet circle inspector Venkateswarlu, the accused conspired and hatched a plan to eliminate a village elder Battula Sreenu. They accosted him during the religious procession regarding Sivaratri at Cheruvu Bazaar in the town and stabbed him with a knife on his neck and also injured his brother by stabbing on his hand.

The police investigated the case and apprehended seven persons Battula Kishore Babu, B Venkat Siva Kumar, Bandi Sai Ankamma Rao, Bandi Ravi Kumar, Vemula Jwala Narasimha Rao and Rupana Vinay and another juvenile at the check post on Sunday. The accused would be produced before the magistrate on Monday and the juvenile was shifted to the observation home for juveniles.