Live
- My Perfect Paper - An Overview of the Features
- South Korean ex-Prez Park calls for unity within ruling party ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
- DCM slams Kannada actors, draws opposition ire
- Fraudster arrested for cheating investors of `5.8 lakh
- India’s manufacturing growth slows but stays strong in Feb: Report
- 8,000 chickens die due to suspected bird flu
- PMI scheme: MCA announces over 3,100 paid IT and software development internships
- Most people over 50 in India unaware of shingles disease, despite being at risk
- Drug racket busted; key accused nabbed
- CM launches projects worth Rs 879.8 crore
Just In
Seven arrested in murder case
The police on Sunday arrested seven persons including a juvenile on the charges of murdering a person and injuring another person during the Sivaratri celebrations in the town on February 27.
Jaggayyapet: The police on Sunday arrested seven persons including a juvenile on the charges of murdering a person and injuring another person during the Sivaratri celebrations in the town on February 27.
According to Jaggayyapet circle inspector Venkateswarlu, the accused conspired and hatched a plan to eliminate a village elder Battula Sreenu. They accosted him during the religious procession regarding Sivaratri at Cheruvu Bazaar in the town and stabbed him with a knife on his neck and also injured his brother by stabbing on his hand.
The police investigated the case and apprehended seven persons Battula Kishore Babu, B Venkat Siva Kumar, Bandi Sai Ankamma Rao, Bandi Ravi Kumar, Vemula Jwala Narasimha Rao and Rupana Vinay and another juvenile at the check post on Sunday. The accused would be produced before the magistrate on Monday and the juvenile was shifted to the observation home for juveniles.