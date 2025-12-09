Seven awarded life term for murder of woman in Nellore

Nellore: In a sensational verdict, the 8th ADJ and also special court Judge for trail offences against women M Somashekar has sentenced seven persons for life imprisonment with each Rs 5,000 penalty on the charges murdering a woman at PK Padu village of Ananthasagaram mandal in the district.

The convicts were identified as M Venkateswarlu alias Venkateswara Reddy (38), V Ratnaiah (40), V Subbareddy (56), V Sudhakar Reddy (46), K Venkateswarlu (38), K Yerra Reddy (42), N Ramana Reddy (40). All hail from PK Padu village in Ananthasagaram mandal.

According to the prosecution, due to old grudges the convicts have murdered a woman identified as Singamala Ramanamma (40) from the same village with iron rod over tap issue on November 6, 2014.

Based on complaint lodged by the deceased brother-in-law, Atmakur Circle Inspector registered the cases against the accused under sections 324, 323, 302, 120(B) r/w 149/IPC. Present Atmakur CI Gangadhar filed the charge sheet with Crime number 50/2014 by submitting documentary evidences related to accused committed the murder. Public Prosecutor SK Rafi Malic argued the case. After finding guilty with the accused the 8th ADJ delivered the verdict by awarding life term with Rs 5,000 penalty on Monday.